Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
16
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:12 AM CDT until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 2:45 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 12:21 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 12:20 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Dunn County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Egg-sized white diamond sold for over $21 million, plus fees

Published 
Updated 12:42PM
Unusual
Associated Press
The Rock edited1 article

FILE - This picture taken on May 6, 2022 in Geneva shows "The Rock", a 228,31 carats pear-shaped white diamond (estimate: USD 20,000,000-30,000,000) mined and polished in South Africa over two decades ago, which is the largest white diamond ever to a (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Expand

GENEVA - Christie's says "The Rock," an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range.

The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces) and dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches) — making it about the size of a medium hen's egg.

G-Color is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Color diamonds.

An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.

Max Fawcett, head of jewelry at Christie's Geneva, hailed a successful sale in "uncharted territory" for a stone of its kind.

Also going under the hammer Wednesday was the "Red Cross" diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs, double the pre-sale estimate. The diamond was cut from a rough stone unearthed from South Africa's Griqualand mines in the early 20th century, and went up for auction for the first time in 1918.

Fawcett testified to a "huge amount of interest" in the Red Cross diamond, saying that an unspecified "7-figure sum" from the proceeds of the sale to an unspecified private buyer would be donated to the international Red Cross Movement, the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group.