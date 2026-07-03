Edina shooting seriously injures victim, no suspect in custody

The Brief A victim in Edina was seriously injured by multiple gunshot wounds on Thursday night. Police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of York Avenue South around 10:30 p.m. No arrests have been announced.



A shooting in Edina left one person seriously injured, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Shooting in Edina

What we know:

Edina police say they responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of York Avenue South around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers then found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was then taken to the hospital for what police say are serious injuries, but updates on their current condition have not been shared.

Police then closed a section of northbound York Avenue South between Hazelton Road and West 72nd Street before reopening it to traffic around 2:15 a.m. on Friday.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No information on the suspect or victim has been released.