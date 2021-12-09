Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Hennepin County, McLeod County, Mower County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Fillmore County, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST, Redwood County, Renville County

2 dead, 3 injured after crashing stolen car in Minneapolis during police chase

Published 
Updated 6:05PM
Windom Park
FOX 9

2 juveniles killed, 3 others injured in police pursuit chase from Robbinsdale to Minneapolis

A Robbinsdale police pursuit chase of a stolen SUV ended in northeast Minneapolis early Thursday morning. Five juveniles were involved, two of which died from the crash.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people are dead and three injured following a police chase of a stolen SUV from Robbinsdale into Minneapolis that ended in a crash. Five juveniles were in the SUV at the time of the crash, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police said an SUV stolen out of Minneapolis was spotted by Robbinsdale police around 2 a.m. Thursday near County Road 81 and Abbott Ave North. Robbinsdale police chased the car into Minneapolis where the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed at the intersection of Hayes Street Northeast and Northeast Lowry Avenue.

Five juveniles were in the SUV at the time. One of the victims died at the scene, another after they were transported to the hospital. The other three were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital. 

The Minnesota State Patrol is working to reconstruct the crash. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

Two dead following crash in Minneapolis

Police say five juveniles were in the car at the time of the crash. Two have died and three are currently in the hospital.