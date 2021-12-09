2 dead, 3 injured after crashing stolen car in Minneapolis during police chase

Two people are dead and three injured following a police chase of a stolen SUV from Robbinsdale into Minneapolis that ended in a crash. Five juveniles were in the SUV at the time of the crash, according to Minneapolis police.

Minneapolis police said an SUV stolen out of Minneapolis was spotted by Robbinsdale police around 2 a.m. Thursday near County Road 81 and Abbott Ave North. Robbinsdale police chased the car into Minneapolis where the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed at the intersection of Hayes Street Northeast and Northeast Lowry Avenue.

Five juveniles were in the SUV at the time. One of the victims died at the scene, another after they were transported to the hospital. The other three were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol is working to reconstruct the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.