Edina High School, Valley View Middle School switch to e-learning after 'credible threat'

An incident Thursday night has prompted Edina High School and Edina's Valley View Middle School to switch to e-learning on Friday as police investigate.

In a message to families, Edina Public Schools said police were made aware of a person on campus, though not inside a building, at the high school who had a weapon, made a "credible threat," and then left.

Police have been investigating and working on leads, but out of an abundance of caution, the district decided to move the high school and middle school to online learning on Friday while the police investigation continues.

There will be additional law enforcement presence at all Edina school buildings on Friday, a letter sent to families Friday said.

The Edina Police Department told FOX 9 Friday morning, "The Edina Police Department is actively investigating the incident at the Edina High School. There is no public information available at this time, but we anticipate more information to be provided later today."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.