Edina council votes to add officers at Southdale mall to take on retail crime
article
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Edina City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday to add a police substation at Southdale Center, as the mall works to thwart retail crime.
Under the agreement, Southdale Center will pay $120,000 per year, plus a yearly 3-percent increase, and provide space for the substation within the mall. For its part, the police department will assign two investigators to work at the mall, focused on retail crime.
A council item on the agreement states that the agreement is similar to a deal the mall and city had in the past that lapsed some time ago. The agreement was approved on a consent vote at Tuesday night's meeting.