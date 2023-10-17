Edina council votes to add officers at Southdale mall to take on retail crime

article

The Edina City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday to add a police substation at Southdale Center, as the mall works to thwart retail crime.

Under the agreement, Southdale Center will pay $120,000 per year, plus a yearly 3-percent increase, and provide space for the substation within the mall. For its part, the police department will assign two investigators to work at the mall, focused on retail crime.

A council item on the agreement states that the agreement is similar to a deal the mall and city had in the past that lapsed some time ago. The agreement was approved on a consent vote at Tuesday night's meeting.