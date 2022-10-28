Eden Prairie Police complete DoorDash delivery after driver hit deer

article

An Eden Prairie Police officer on Friday morning helped out a food delivery driver by completing their delivery after they hit a deer.

In a post on social media, police said the officer responded to a car vs. deer crash near the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Spring Road in Eden Prairie at 12:33 a.m. Friday.

The driver wasn't hurt, but their car wasn't drivable, police said.

Because of this, the driver, who was working for the food delivery company DoorDash, couldn't complete their order. So, the Eden Prairie Police officer helped them out by bringing the food to its destination in a nearby city.

Police didn't say if the officer got a tip.