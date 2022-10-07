Eden Prairie High School on lockdown from possible threat

Eden Prairie High School is currently on lockdown while police investigate a possible threat a student received on Friday afternoon.

Police were notified a student received a possible threat around 12:45 p.m. and placed the school on lockdown. Officers are investigating the credibility of the threat, according to a tweet from the Eden Prairie Police Department.

A message from the school sent to students and obtained by FOX 9 says classes will continue as normal. However, students will not be allowed to enter or exit the building until the lockdown is cleared.

The message said a student had received an anonymous threat, and they put the school into a stay-put lockdown as "an abundance of caution."

"Our Eden Prairie Police Department School Resource Officers are on site and investigating the source of the threat. Staff are supporting students, and the building is secure. Please know there have been similar threats across the state and country recently that all turned out to be hoaxes, and this threat follows a similar pattern," said a message sent from Eden Prairie High School principal Nate Gibbs.

FOX 9 reached out to the Eden Prairie Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.