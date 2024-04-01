Eat Street shooting gunman sentenced in gang crossfire that left mother with bullet in jaw

A gunman who left a woman with a bullet lodged in her jaw during a shootout on Eat Street in Minneapolis in 2021 has been sentenced.

Kentarios Franklin, 24, was sentenced on Monday to 74 months (just over six years) in prison with credit for 16 days served. He entered a guilty plea in February to a first-degree assault charge.

"You’ve done a lot of damage, and there’s a price to be paid for that, and you will pay that price today," Judge Paul Scoggin said during sentencing.

On June 29, 2021, a bullet from a shootout at the corner of 26th and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis, injured a woman and changed her life forever. She first shared her story of survival with FOX 9 last December.

During sentencing on Monday, the woman gave a victim impact statement via Zoom, sharing what she has endured since the shooting.

"Getting shot was the worst day of my life. The emotional and physical trauma I endured has almost been unbearable," the mother and wife told the court.

After being shot, the mother explained, "I remember thinking about how sad it would be for my son to have to tell people that his mother died when he was only 2 years old. It was heartbreaking. Nothing is more terrifying than lying there waiting to see what happens when you die. I never felt more scared, helpless, or out of control in my entire life."

The woman told the court she endured months of surgery and painful physical therapy. She struggles with chronic pain, said she no longer feels safe and suffers from PTSD.

A second gang member involved in the shootout, 20-year-old James Raheem Patterson, Jr., was previously sentenced to 68 months in prison.

Franklin will serve his sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.