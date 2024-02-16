Eat Street shooting gunman guilty in gang crossfire that left mother with bullet in jaw

A woman nearly killed in gang crossfire on Minneapolis’ popular Eat Street is now one step closer to justice.

This week, a gunman pleaded guilty to firing the bullet that tore through her back and lodged in her jaw during a gang shootout on June 29, 2021.

"I had no idea I would end up getting shot, almost die, and me and my family's worlds would be destroyed," the mother and wife told the court. She asked only to use her first name, Amber to protect her safety and privacy. She first shared her story of survival with FOX 9 last December.



"Getting shot was the worst day of my life," she said. "The emotional and physical trauma I endured is almost unbearable."

Kentarios Franklin, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault on Tuesday, admitting his role in the shootout at the corner of 26th and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis. As part of a plea deal with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Franklin agreed to a sentence of 74 months, just over 6 years. He remains free on bond in advance of sentencing, currently scheduled for April 1.

It took some remarkable forensic investigative work to get the case to court this week after nearly three years. Authorities matched the damaged bullet from Amber’s jaw to a distinct, purple handgun Franklin fired that evening.

A second gang member involved in the shootout, who previously pleaded guilty in the case, James Raheem Patterson, Jr., 20, was sentenced to 68 months in prison.

Patterson apologized in a virtual court hearing in front of Amber and Hennepin County District Court Judge Juan Hoyos.

"I just wanted to start out by saying I am sorry for everything that occurred that day," stated Patterson. "I just want my actions to continue to show how deeply sorry I am about this, and that I can bring something good to the community. I can be a good citizen that can obey the laws."

The shooting cost Amber her career in the medical profession. She is now terrified by the sight of blood after the bullet dissected her carotid artery and collapsed her lung. Her family watched her endure months of surgeries and painful physical therapy, but it is the emotional trauma still impacting their daily lives, explaining, she fears crowds, public spaces, even going outside at times.

"I will never feel safe in the Twin Cities again. The saddest part is that it feels like our lives and dreams are shattered for absolutely nothing," Amber said.

Despite all she has endured and the near fatal injuries, Amber has had one miracle come from her healing journey. She and her husband are having a baby to add to their family of three. She is expecting to deliver the child this weekend.