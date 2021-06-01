Eastbound I-94 to close overnights through Friday downtown Minneapolis

article

Interstate 94 through downtown Minneapolis will be closed overnight starting today, MnDOT officials say.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly until Saturday morning, eastbound 94 between I-394 and I-35W will be closed.

This closure includes the eastbound lanes of the Lowry tunnel.

Motorists can take a detour that will redirect them southbound on Hwy. 100 west of the city, westbound on Hwy. 62 southwest of the city and then northbound on I-35W to reconnect with I-94 downtown.

The closure is part of MnDOT’s I-35W reconstruction project, which began in August 2017 and is scheduled to conclude this fall.

Advertisement

At a cost of $239 million, the project will replace concrete on the 50-year-old freeway and rebuild 11 bridges between Hwy. 62 and I-94. It also includes new ramp access to Lake Street and 28th Street along the interstate. MnPASS lanes and a Lake Street bus station are also part of the rebuild as are new pedestrian bridges.