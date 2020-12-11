East Grand Forks restaurant sued after remaining open in defiance of Walz's order

article

A restaurant in East Grand Forks, Minnesota is now facing action from the Minnesota Attorney General after the restaurant defied the governor's order during the four-week shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said his office filed a lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order, prohibiting Boardwalk Bar and Grill to be open for on-site dining. Under Governor Tim Walz's current order, restaurants can only offer takeout or delivery.

Earlier this week, Boardwalk Bar and Grill announced on Facebook that it would be open for dine-in services under its posted hours. When the restaurant opened, police confronted the owner, Jane Moss, who said she knew she was in violation of the order, but would remain open. Police saw customers at Boardwalk throughout the night.

Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health served Boardwalk with a cease and desist order to close.

"I know it’s especially tough on establishments in border areas — but the fact that neighboring states should be doing more to stop the spread of COVID doesn’t mean Minnesotans should do less," said Attorney General Ellison in a statement. "It’s only fair to the businesses that are doing their part to hold accountable those that aren’t."

The move by the Minnesota Attorney General's office marks its second enforcement action against a business that continued to operate during the governor's order for the four-week shutdown.