Lake Superior death at Split Rock beach: Barron, Wisconsin man identified

The Brief Authorities identified the man found dead in Lake Superior at Split Rock River Wayside Rest beach as John Driscoll, 75, of Barron, Wisconsin. At 2:50 p.m. Oct. 6, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said a caller found the man face down in the water. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.



Authorities have identified the 75-year-old Wisconsin man found dead in Lake Superior at a Lake County beach.

Man found dead in Lake Superior

What we know:

At 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Split Rock River Wayside Rest beach, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said it received a call from a person who found a dead man face down in Lake Superior.

The sheriff's office said the case is still under investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. Officials also said no additional information is available at this time.

The sheriff's office later updated the case to identify the man as John Driscoll, 75, of Barron, Wisconsin.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how Driscoll died or what led to him being found in Lake Superior.