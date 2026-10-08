Allina hospice nurses announce tentative agreement for first union contract

The Brief Allina hospice nurses and their union say they reached a tentative first contract deal with Allina Health. This comes after a 7-day strike last month following more than a year of negotiations. The union said the ratification vote is set for next Monday.



Allina hospice nurses announced a tentative agreement for a union contract following more than a year of negotiations and a 7-day strike last month.

READ MORE: Allina Health hospice nurses announce 7-day strike

SEIU Hospice Nurses reach tentative agreement for union contract

By the numbers:

The union said the tentative agreement includes the following highlights:

A "union wage scale" that guarantees additional raises up to 20 years of nursing experience

Immediate wage increases for all hospice nurses, with an average first-year increase of 10%

Annual compensation increases for all nurses of 3% in year two and 3% in year three of the agreement

1.5x pay for overtime

A "more fair" mileage-reimbursement system

What they're saying:

Abby MacDonald, a member of the SEIU bargaining team, shared the following statement:

"We are incredibly proud to have won this Tentative Agreement, which represents meaningful progress toward addressing the key issues hospice nurses have been fighting to change. We are deeply grateful to every member of our bargaining unit, as well as our patients, our community, and our fellow unions who stood with us throughout this fight. The support helped us push for the changes necessary to recruit and retain the best nurses to do this critical work. Through organizing, bargaining, and two ULP strikes, we demonstrated, and experienced, the incredible power of solidarity. This fight has strengthened our collective voice and will continue to guide us as we work to ensure that the essential work of caring for dying patients and their families is respected, valued, and supported. This victory belongs to all of us."

What's next:

The union said the ratification vote is set for next Monday.

Allina Health statement

The other side:

Allina Health released the following statement:

"Allina Health is pleased to share it has reached a tentative agreement with its hospice nurses represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa. The agreement will need to be ratified by union members in the coming days."