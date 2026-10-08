Minnesota survivors rally with Cornell 7 victim, say campuses must do more

The Brief A rally off the University of Minnesota campus is part of a national day of action to stop sexual violence. Organizers say they are standing with the victim in the Cornell Seven case and pushing universities to do more for survivors. Survivor and activist Abby Honold said progress since her case in 2014 is real, but more cultural change is still needed.



A rally off the University of Minnesota campus is linking local support for survivors to a broader push for change on campuses across the country.

Campus rally ties local voices to national push

Organizers said the gathering was meant to support survivors and press colleges to act. The rally is also standing with the victim in the Cornell Seven case, which turned up the volume on calls to action and support.

Local perspective:

The rally is part of a national day of action to stop sexual violence, but organizers said the message starts with speaking openly about what survivors face on campus.

"Breaking the silence around sexual violence is a huge part of fighting it, and so we wanted to make it clear that we do stand with survivors and that we are going to hold institutions accountable, too," said Kristen Bledsoe, a rally organizer with MNACC.

By the numbers:

According to a survey by the Association of American Universities, about one in four female college students experience unwanted sexual contact. College women are disproportionately victimized, and about 150 rallies, walkouts and vigils are scheduled across about 40 states as part of the national day of action.

"That means adequately funding victim services on campus. It means taking action against rape culture in groups like fraternities and athletics departments, where that kind of male chauvinism and entitlement can really thrive," said Bledsoe.

Survivors say policy changes can help

Advocates said one step in the right direction was the Abby Honold Act of 2022. Honold was sexually assaulted in 2014 by a fellow University of Minnesota student, a stranger and fraternity member, and that her early interactions with investigators did not go well before the attacker was charged about a year later for assaulting her and another woman.

What's next:

The federal law named for Honold provides money for trauma-informed and victim-centered training for police and first responders. Honold also pushes for consent education at an early age so it connects more clearly when it extends to sexual interactions.

"It's already making a difference," said Honold.

"I want people to have hope. I want people to see that there is a way to carry things in the right direction and that speaking up can make a difference even if it's personally painful, which of course I relate to -- that wasn't an easy thing for me to do -- but I am so happy now that I did it," said Honold.

What we don't know:

University leaders have not responded to the rally, and we don’t know what additional local actions could follow.