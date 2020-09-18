Earnest, missing therapy dog in training, found safe in St. Paul

article

Earnest, the therapy dog in training who was stolen from his backyard in St. Paul last week, has been found safe.

The St. Paul Police Department said someone called 911 Friday morning after sighting a German shepherd that looked like Earnest walking along the 700 block of Lawson Avenue East.

Officers responded and confirmed it was Earnest. He was with a man who claimed he had found the dog on the east side. Police said they will be interviewing the man as they investigate who took Earnest.

Earnest with St. Paul police officers and the person who called 911 after spotting him. (St. Paul Police Department / FOX 9)

Police said Earnest appears to be healthy and is back home with his owners.

Earnest had been missing since last Thursday, when someone opened the gate while he was outside in the backyard and led him away.