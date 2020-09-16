Therapy dog in training stolen from St. Paul, Minnesota backyard

article

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in finding a therapy dog in training who was stolen out of his owners’ backyard last week.

Earnest, a German Shepherd, was outside in the fenced-in backyard of a house on the 900 block of Arcade Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he was stolen, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police said someone approached yard, shined a flashlight at the house and then opened the gate, leading Earnest away.

Anyone who knows where Earnest is or who took him is asked to email the St. Paul Police Department investigator on the case at steve.carlson@stpaul.gov.