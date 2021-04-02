Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
5
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:09 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County

Dutch government halts AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60 amid reports of blood clots

By Mike Corder
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Health
Associated Press

Man, 82, first to receive approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, 82, was the first to get the new vaccine shot, administered by the chief nurse at Oxford University Hospital. (Credit: OUH via Storyful)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government said Friday it is temporarily halting AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccinations for people under 60 following reports of very small number of people suffering unusual blood clots after receiving the shot.

The Dutch decision comes three days after authorities in Germany also stopped using the AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the under-60s, citing fresh concerns over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots.

Earlier Friday, a Dutch organization that monitors vaccine side effects said it had received five reports of blood clots with low blood plate counts following vaccinations. All the cases occurred between seven and 10 days after the vaccinations and all the people affected were women aged between 25 and 65 years.

b4f40025-AstraZeneca

FILE - A health worker holds boxes with AstraZeneca's vaccines against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 2, 2021.

RELATED: CDC clears domestic travel for vaccinated people, but still advises mask-wearing

The organization said in the period when the five cases were reported, some 400,000 people were vaccinated in the Netherlands with the AstraZeneca shot.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge says the temporary halt is a precautionary measure.

"I think it is very important that the Dutch reports are also properly investigated," De Jonge said. "We must err on the side of caution."

The news is another setback for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is critical to Europe’s immunization campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get shots to poorer countries, for it is cheaper and easier to use than rival vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. It comes two weeks after the EU drug regulator said the vaccine does not increase the overall incidence of blood clots following a similar scare.

RELATED: AstraZeneca vaccine use again suspended for people under 60 in parts of Germany

The European Medicines Agency said at the time that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, but it could not rule out a link between the shot and some unusual kinds of clots, and recommended adding a warning about possible rare side effects.

Most European Union countries, including Germany, resumed using the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19.

De Jonge said the Dutch pause comes ahead of an update next week from the EU medicines agency on the AstraZeneca vaccine.