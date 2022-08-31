Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman

article

A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs approximately 120 lbs. Olson’s family believes her last known location was Minneapolis but they have not heard from her since July 7, 2022.

Olson has a nose piercing, tattoos of roses on both forearms, "NONA" on the inside of her right wrist, and an "H" tattoo on her left hand.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact 715-969-4269 or 911.