Drunk St. Louis County school bus driver gets 1 day in jail

The Brief A St. Louis County man was sentenced one day in jail after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol with kids onboard in September 2024. Anthony Stephen Israelson was convicted of driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, both gross misdemeanors. Israelson had a blood alcohol content of .161 at the time of his arrest, more than four times the legal limit for driving while operating a commercial vehicle. More than a dozen students were on the bus at the time.



A 44-year-old St. Louis County man convicted of driving a school bus drunk with kids onboard was sentenced earlier this month to one day in jail.

Anthony Stephen Israelson convicted, sentenced

What we know:

Anthony Stephen Israelson was convicted on two counts – driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, both gross misdemeanors. The offenses happened Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

On Monday, April 13, 2026, Israelson was sentenced to 364 days in the St. Louis County Jail for each count, with 363 days stayed for two years. He is required to serve one day in jail, with credit for one day already served. The court also ordered Israelson to complete 120 days of electronic home monitoring, with 90 days stayed if he participates in the St. Louis County Veterans Court program.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an incident in September 2024 when Israelson was found driving a school bus while under the influence of alcohol.

The criminal complaint alleges law enforcement noticed the smell of alcohol on Israelson’s breath and observed a cut and bruise above his left eye. An investigator administered a preliminary breath test, which detected a BAC of 0.161. Under Minnesota law, the legal alcohol limit while operating a commercial motor vehicle is 0.04. Israelson was then arrested on scene.

At the time of the arrest, the complaint states more than a dozen children from kindergarten to 10th grade were on the bus.

Probation and conditions for Israelson

Why you should care:

Israelson will be on supervised probation for two years, monitored by St. Louis County Probation in Duluth.

He must follow a long list of conditions, including:

Complying with alcohol monitoring and random testing.

Attending a Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Impact Panel within 30 days.

Cooperating with DWI education or therapy programs if directed.

Refraining from alcohol and marijuana use or possession unless prescribed.

Not entering bars, liquor stores or cannabis stores if abstinence is recommended.

Complying with the Ignition Interlock Program.

Not driving without a valid license and insurance.

Cooperating with searches and maintaining contact with his probation officer.

Israelson must also pay $500 in fines by Friday, April 24, 2026.