Drunk school bus driver was 4 times legal limit with 17 children onboard: Charges

A suspected drunk school bus driver in St. Louis County is facing DWI charges for allegedly being four times the legal limit with more than a dozen children onboard.

Anthony Israelson, 44, is facing two gross misdemeanors, including a DWI for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and an alcohol-related DWI for driving a school bus.

How it happened

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 4, a woman reported to law enforcement that a school bus driver, identified as Israelson, had been drinking at a bar in Brookston, Minnesota, and was concerned that he would still be intoxicated for work in the morning, according to the criminal complaint.

A St. Louis County deputy drove to Israelson's residence and saw a county school bus in the driveway. He drove by the house for a second time around 5:45 a.m. before informing the other deputies and an investigator that Israelson would start his route sometime between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

At 6:29 a.m., a deputy and investigator went to Israelson’s house and spoke with him about the reported concerns. Israelson claimed he was off that day and wouldn’t be driving the bus.

However, at around 7:15 a.m., an investigator with the sheriff’s office followed up with the bus transportation supervisor, who said Israelson started his route at 6:45 a.m. and was currently working, charges said.

The arrest

A deputy tracked down the school bus and initiated a traffic stop after observing the driver go over the double yellow center lines and drive on the center lines.

The criminal complaint alleges law enforcement noticed the smell of alcohol on Israelson’s breath and observed a cut and bruise above his left eye. An investigator administered a preliminary breath test, which detected a BAC of 0.161, charges say. Under Minnesota law, the legal alcohol limit while operating a commercial motor vehicle is 0.04. Israelson was then arrested on scene.

At the time of the arrest, charges say over a dozen children from kindergarten to 10th grade were on the bus.

What he said

During an interview with law enforcement, Israelson claimed the night before, he had an "unknown number of beers" at his house before heading to the bar around 8 p.m., where he had two additional beers, and left about two hours later.

Charges say a blood sample was taken around 9:45 a.m., and the results are pending.

What’s next for Israelson?

Israelson is set to make his first appearance in court on Oct. 21. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 364 days behind bars and/or a fine of up to $3,000.

According to court records, Israelson was convicted of DWI in 2005, but further details are unknown.