Rollover crash involving suspected drunk driver in Plymouth leads to ghost gun recovery

A single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 169 in Plymouth led to the discovery of a gun with no serial number – also known as a "ghost gun."

According to the Plymouth Police Department, Tuesday night officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash and upon arrival found a male driver who was "highly intoxicated."

While on scene, police found the ghost gun near the vehicle he was driving.

The man was then taken to a local hospital. He faces multiple charges, according to police.