Drug paraphernalia decriminalization ordinance vetoed by Minneapolis mayor

The Brief A policy to decriminalize the possession of pipes, syringes and other drug paraphernalia was vetoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The ordinance was narrowly approved by the Minneapolis City Council last week. Council members say possessing paraphernalia with drug residue would have remained illegal.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed an ordinance aimed at decriminalizing the possession of drug paraphernalia after the city council narrowly approved it last week.

READ MORE: Decriminalizing possession of drug syringes, pipes approved by Minneapolis council

Minneapolis mayor vetoes city council drug paraphernalia policy

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey released the following statement on the veto:

"We’re focused on helping our neighbors into recovery and access treatment, including through low-barrier housing, shelter, and our Mobile Medical Unit. We support a compassionate response, but compassion does not mean anything goes. Open drug use on our streets is devastating—for residents, families, and small businesses—and we have an obligation to provide the structure that both helps people get better and keeps our streets safe."

The other side:

Minneapolis City Council Member Jason Chavez shared the following statement on the vetoed ordinance:

"This veto is the latest example of the mayor putting politics over substance. Like many residents and community organizations, I am frustrated that he chose to come down on the side of misinformation and ‘90s-era War on Drugs rhetoric over the expertise of public health professionals.

"This ordinance was brought forward to address public health and safety issues harming our communities. Not a single Minneapolis resident will see their health or safety improve because of the mayor’s action.

"It’s important to remember that in 2023 a bipartisan majority of the Minnesota legislature passed this policy at the state level, and Governor Walz signed it into law. I never thought I’d see the day when Minneapolis gets left behind on good public health policy that helps vulnerable communities."

Details on the vetoed ordinance can be found here.

The backstory:

The ordinance passed with a 7-6 vote, with the debate focusing on the balance between harm reduction, public safety and the tools available to law enforcement.