Drivers tests backlogged after over a year of COVID restrictions

Pete Hosmer has been teaching new drivers for the past 15 years.

Before the pandemic classes filled up quickly, but social distancing hampered his ability to teach large groups. However, he is now busier than ever before as more people come out of winter wanting to take driving lessons.

"Everyone has a backlog this time of year because it’s so busy as people come out of winter wanting to take driver’s education," Hosmer said. "There’s that, but then coupled with a number of students, who from last year didn’t do any lessons because they were afraid and there was the lockdown […] we have all of those students coming back and then we have all of our regular new students."

COVID-19 restrictions put a temporary stop to driver’s education classes, so Hosmer is now teaching virtual classes. Getting into the classroom for driving school is the easy part, but it is the in-car instruction that is challenging.

Hosmer is urging both parents and teens to plan ahead.

"DPS is booked out for drivers’ test right now until about August, so you still don’t have a rush to get behind the wheel lessons in because you’re not going be able to get a road test," Hosmer said. "Space your lessons out, be flexible, be patient, but don’t wait until the last minute and try to cram all those lessons in because it probably won’t happen."

Hosmer said students can also speed up the process by getting the 50 hours of supervised driving done as they wait for in-person lessons with the school.