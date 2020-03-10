Driver to be sentenced in 2018 crash that killed 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult volunteer in Wisconsin

Sentencing begins Tuesday for the Wisconsin driver charged with hitting and killing three Girl Scouts and a mother in 2018.

Last year, Colten Treu, 23, pleaded no contest to four counts of criminal vehicular homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

The crash occurred on November 3, 2018 in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin. Police say Treu crashed his pickup truck into a Girl Scout troop as they were picking up trash in a ditch along County Road P.

Prosecutors say Treu was high at the time of the crash after huffing compressed air.

Jayna Kelley, 9 of Lake Hallie, Autumn Helgeson, 10, of Lake Hallie and Haylee Hinkle, 10, of Lafayette were killed in the crash. Hinkle’s mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, was also killed. Two other Girl Scouts were injured. The troop and the adult volunteers were all wearing highly visible reflective vests at the time.

Treu fled the scene of the crash. Police located him at his home in Chippewa Falls a short time later.