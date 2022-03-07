Driver shot at during road rage incident in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Park say a driver shot at another driver during an alleged road rage incident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 3:48 a.m. Sunday, when a driver was going north on West Broadway Avenue when someone driving a "gun metal" grey Chevrolet Equinox cut him off.

Police say the victim honked his horn. It was then the driver of the Equinox rolled down the window and fired five shots at the victim.

The victim wasn’t injured, and the car wasn’t damaged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.