Minnesota weather: A warmer and sunnier day ahead on Monday

The Brief Leftover showers clear for a dry and mostly sunny afternoon on Monday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 80 degrees. Tuesday turns less humid before thundershower chances return later this week.



Minnesota dries out Monday as clouds gradually clear for a warm and sunny afternoon.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday starts with lingering clouds and a few leftover showers, but clears out for a mostly dry day. Cloud cover gradually clears for plenty of mid to late afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures warm into the upper 70s across much of the state, while the Twin Cities metro tops out around 80 degrees. A light easterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph keeps conditions comfortable, though a touch of humidity lingers through the afternoon.

Monday night stays pleasant, with widespread lows in the 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings more toasty warmth, with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s under plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels ease, with dew points falling into the upper 40s and making for a comfortable afternoon.

Humidity begins creeping back into the forecast Wednesday as clouds gradually increase. Shower and thunderstorm chances return Wednesday night and hang around through Friday.

The pattern turns drier heading into the weekend, with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)