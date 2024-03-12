Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-494 in Bloomington

article

A 42-year-old man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 494 in Bloomington.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on I-494 and Bush Lake Road around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The driver was heading eastbound when he went off the roadway and struck a pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

MnDOT traffic cameras captured the aftermath of the crash. Traffic started to back up on both sides of the roadway, and crews were on the scene extinguishing the flames.

The State Patrol crash report states the driver, a 42-year-old man from Richfield, died at the scene.

There have been at least 58 reported deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.