Driver killed after being ejected from vehicle in Anoka County crash

One person died and two others were injured in a rear-end crash in Anoka County Thursday afternoon

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said authorities responded to a crash around 1:24 p.m. on the 2700 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast in East Bethel.

The investigation indicates a man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Viking Boulevard and slowed to make a left turn into a parking lot. While slowing down, a sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into the back of the vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was ejected from the car and did not survive. The pickup truck driver and passenger sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two other fatal crashes were reported Thursday in the Twin Cities metro area. A wrong-way driver caused a collision on Interstate 694 in Oakdale Thursday morning. Two people were killed in the crash, including a driver who was ejected from the car. A minor was taken to Gillette Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A collision at the intersection of Highway 25 and Catlin Street in Wright County killed at least one person Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has not disclosed information regarding the victim or confirmed whether any injuries were reported. They are expected to release additional information on the crash.