Driver in fatal Andover crash involving school bus identified

The Brief The driver of a pick-up truck killed in a crash with a school bus on Tuesday in Andover has been identified. A GoFundMe created by a family friend identifies the man as Dustin King. What led up to the crash remains under investigation.



GoFundMe for Andover crash victim

What you can do:

According to a GoFundMe account established by a family friend, the driver of the pick-up truck has been identified as Dustin King.

School bus crash in Andover

The backstory:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded just before 7 a.m. to a bus crash along Roanoke Street at 175th Avenue Northwest. That intersection is just south of the Rum River and the city borders for Ramsey and Oak Grove.

Deputies say it appears the pickup truck towing a trailer was headed north on Roanoke when it crossed the centerline and crashed into the school bus.

What we know:

Deputies say the man driving the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the crash scene by medics. Five students were on the bus at the time of the crash. One student and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The rest of the students were picked up by the parents.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what caused the truck to cross the center lane. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.