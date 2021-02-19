Driver dies after head-on crash near Big Lake, Minnesota

A driver died after a head-on crash near Big Lake, Minnesota Thursday morning.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, an 86-year-old Monticello man was traveling east on County Road 14 just south of U.S. Highway 10 in Big Lake Township when he lost control of his car in a curve and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the car, identified as Ronald Olson, died early Friday at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old Big Lake man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe slippery road conditions were likely a contributing factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.