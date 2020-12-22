Dreaming of a white Christmas? Wednesday's storm could bring some snow

article

Dreaming of a white Christmas? We may be in luck! While our upcoming system is set to bring a little snow, it will also come with strong winds.

Snow will begin to develop into western Minnesota Wednesday morning, and track east through the afternoon. Along with roughly 1-3 inches of snow, our winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour for parts of western Minnestoa, which could cause blizzard conditions through the day, with low visibility and slick conditions possible.

Temperatures on Wednesday will drop through the afternoon into the teens and 20s, before the big chill comes Thursday.

Stay up to date on the winter weather by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, snow totals, forecasts and school closings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.