Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Renville County, Stearns County, Todd County
6
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Jackson County, Koochiching County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Rock County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Wednesday's storm could bring some snow

Published 
Updated 54 mins ago
A Winter Storm Watch has expanded to cover much of north and western Minnesota ahead of the snow forecast to move in Wednesday. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Dreaming of a white Christmas? We may be in luck! While our upcoming system is set to bring a little snow, it will also come with strong winds. 

Snow will begin to develop into western Minnesota Wednesday morning, and track east through the afternoon. Along with roughly 1-3 inches of snow, our winds could gust up to 50 miles per hour for parts of western Minnestoa, which could cause blizzard conditions through the day, with low visibility and slick conditions possible. 

Temperatures on Wednesday will drop through the afternoon into the teens and 20s, before the big chill comes Thursday. 

