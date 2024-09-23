DRAMATIC VIDEO: 8 escaped rodeo bulls run through crowd, into town

The Brief Eight bulls escaped a rodeo in Massachusetts and darted through a crowd into town Sunday. Seven of the eight bulls have been found, according to officials. No injuries have been reported.



Eight bulls escaped a rodeo in North Attleboro, Massachusetts Sunday, and one is still missing.

What happened?

Around 12:30 p.m., firefighters working at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro saw the eight bulls escape their pen.

Video courtesy of Edy Vasquez, shows the bulls running through the parking lot, and people jumping out of the way. The bulls then ram through a fence and into the streets.

According to a statement from the town of North Attleboro, the bulls went south towards a local restaurant.

One bull was captured shortly after escaping.

According to the city, around 4:30 p.m., six bulls were found at home on Prescott Street, stuck behind a fence. They were safely corraled.

One bull is still on the loose, authorities said, and citizens should be extremely cautious and not approach the bull if found. If you see the bull, call 911.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know

It is unclear how the bulls escaped their pen. Authorities say the incident is currently under investigation.