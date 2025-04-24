Drain worker rescued in Minneapolis after being trapped in hole

article

The Brief Minneapolis firefighters helped pull a drain worker from a hole overnight. The man became pinned by sand while working in a hole along 13th Avenue South near Bancroft Elementary School. It took crews about six hours, with help from St. Paul rescue, to free the man.



Minneapolis firefighters worked for hours overnight to rescue a drain worker who became trapped in a 14-foot hole in the street.

Worker rescued in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Fire crews were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. for the report of a drain worker who was stuck in a hole in 13th Avenue South north of East 39th Street, near Bancroft Elementary School.

At the scene, firefighters say they found the victim pinned by sand in a "minimally shored-up hole approximately 5 ft by 10 ft."

Firefighters say the worker was with a private company and not a city worker.

Extra help needed

What we know:

Rescue crews called in a city street vacuum truck to suction the sand out of the hole. Using a tripod and rope above the hole, they were able to use a body harness to pull the man up as the sand was sucked out.

After several hours of work, St. Paul rescue crews were ultimately called in to help stabilize the hole with plywood and metal shoring as the sand was removed. A Hennepin County medical team also provided care to the man during the rescue efforts.

Timeline:

After about six hours, crews were able to pull the man from the hole. Firefighters say he was able to walk on his own to the ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.