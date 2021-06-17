Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
6
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:38 PM CDT until THU 7:30 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Scott County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:20 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Eau Claire County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:40 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Eau Claire County

Dozens of COVID-19 Delta variant cases reported in Minnesota

By Rose Semenov
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9
article

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota has seen dozens of cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is now classifying as a "variant of concern."

According to the CDC, the Delta variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases compared to other variants.

Vaccine now available for children between ages 12 and 15 in Minnesota

Thursday was the first day children between the ages of 12 and 15 in Minnesota were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the B.1.1.7 or "U.K." variant is currently the predominant strain in Minnesota, state health officials are seeing increases in the other variants, including Delta.

From Dec. 1 to June 14, Minnesota has reported 43 cases of the Delta variant, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Since not all cases are sequenced, health officials say the number of cases is likely higher.

Currently in Minnesota, the Delta variant has a higher percentage of hospitalization (23%) than other variants. In the past month, there have been two deaths linked to the Delta variant.

While the vaccine's effectiveness against the Delta variant isn't fully clear, state health officials say across all recent COVID-19 cases the "overwhelming" amount of people suffering serious symptoms are not vaccinated. 

"Vaccination reduces overall transmission—and thus the chances for mutations and variants—and in many cases can protect against variants," read a statement from MDH. "That’s why it’s so important for all who are eligible to get vaccinated."

As more people get vaccinated statewide, health officials say they expect to see COVID-19 outbreaks among pockets of unvaccinated people. Those who are eligible are encouraged to get vaccinated.