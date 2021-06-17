Dozens of COVID-19 Delta variant cases reported in Minnesota

article

Minnesota has seen dozens of cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is now classifying as a "variant of concern."

According to the CDC, the Delta variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases compared to other variants.

While the B.1.1.7 or "U.K." variant is currently the predominant strain in Minnesota, state health officials are seeing increases in the other variants, including Delta.

From Dec. 1 to June 14, Minnesota has reported 43 cases of the Delta variant, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Since not all cases are sequenced, health officials say the number of cases is likely higher.

Currently in Minnesota, the Delta variant has a higher percentage of hospitalization (23%) than other variants. In the past month, there have been two deaths linked to the Delta variant.

While the vaccine's effectiveness against the Delta variant isn't fully clear, state health officials say across all recent COVID-19 cases the "overwhelming" amount of people suffering serious symptoms are not vaccinated.

"Vaccination reduces overall transmission—and thus the chances for mutations and variants—and in many cases can protect against variants," read a statement from MDH. "That’s why it’s so important for all who are eligible to get vaccinated."

Advertisement

As more people get vaccinated statewide, health officials say they expect to see COVID-19 outbreaks among pockets of unvaccinated people. Those who are eligible are encouraged to get vaccinated.