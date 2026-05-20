Dozens of new officers join Minneapolis Police ranks, staffing levels closer to required minimum

The Brief Dozens of new officers joined the ranks of the Minneapolis Police Department. There have been concerns and legal battles over the agency’s staffing levels for years. The department remains below the legally required staffing level of police officers.



New Minneapolis police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony Wednesday night.

This latest class included 27 new police officers, six lateral transfers, plus one Minneapolis Park Police graduate.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) says this brings the agency within double digits of the minimum staffing level required.

Staffing and safety concerns

The backstory:

The Upper Midwest Law Center’s (UMLC) latest lawsuit, filed in March, was to compel Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to comply with the city-charter mandated minimum for adequate police staffing. The 731-officer minimum, based on an officer-to-resident ratio, was also held by the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2022.

READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council reviews police recruitment strategy

By the numbers:

According to court documents, in 2021, the department had more than 800 sworn officers. Then in 2024, the department hit a low with a reported total number of officers in the 500 range.

The latest graduating class brings the total of MPD sworn officers to 638.

What they're saying:

"Each of you joining tonight represents a renewed sense of hope of what is possible in this police department," said Chief Brian O'Hara of the Minneapolis Police Department. "With the group we have here, the next group coming behind you that’s even larger."

Mayor Jacob Frey also acknowledged the depleted force while addressing the new officers who took the oath that comes with great responsibility.

"This department right now is on the rise due to your work and your commitment," said Mayor Frey.

The other side:

Douglas P. Seaton, Founder and President of the Upper Midwest Law Center sent FOX 9 a statement in response to the latest graduating class.

"Our lawsuit was necessary because Minneapolis has allowed its police force to remain far below the minimum staffing level required by the City Charter, despite a clear legal obligation already recognized by the Minnesota Supreme Court four years ago. The Charter is not a suggestion. It is a mandate designed to protect Minneapolis residents. We will continue pressing for full compliance until the city meets its lawful duty and residents receive the public safety protection they are entitled to under the law."