A secret in store: Lakeville gas station hides speakeasy bar

The Brief The Farmer's Cellar is a hidden speakeasy bar located behind a gas station in Lakeville. The spot offers creative cocktails, elevated comfort food and a unique, secretive experience. On weekends, customers can wait up to two hours for a table and national attention has boosted its popularity.



There’s a gas station in the south metro that’s hiding something special for those willing to seek it out.

A gas station with a secret behind the shelves

What we know:

The Farmer's Cellar is tucked away behind a nondescript cooler inside a gas station strip mall on the outskirts of Lakeville. Customers can fill up their tanks, grab snacks and then, if they know where to look, discover a hidden speakeasy bar.

The bar is designed to transport visitors to another era, with a vibe reminiscent of the Roaring 20s. Grant Mohwinkel, bar manager at The Farmer's Cellar, described it as, "Just a really fun cocktail bar behind a gas station, of all things." He added, "I think we're trying to offer something different here that you might not be able to get anywhere else."

Many customers stumble upon the bar by accident or word of mouth, adding to its allure.

"It's kind of like a hidden gem that you can sneak into. You can just tell your wife you are going to the gas station, and you'll be right back," said Jesse Popp, a cashier.

The eatery inside the gas station, The Farmer's Grandson, also draws crowds with its tacos, burgers and cheese curds.

For many, the experience starts with a sense of adventure.

"Most people come in with a little adventure. It's going to be an adventure," said Popp.

A speakeasy with a growing reputation

Why you should care:

The Farmer's Cellar has become a hotspot for locals and visitors looking for something out of the ordinary. The bar’s Prohibition-era theme, creative drinks and surprise factor have made it a destination.



The concept comes from the Wonderous Collective, a group that operates several eateries in the south and west metro. After success with a similar hidden bar in Eagan, they brought the idea to Lakeville.

"I think the last thing that we need in any suburb of the Twin Cities is an Applebee's. I think something with the heartbeat," said Mohwinkel.



On weekends, the gas station turns into a waiting area for hopeful bar-goers, who sometimes wait up to two hours for a table. The Wall Street Journal recently featured The Farmer's Cellar, raising its profile even further.

"That was not on my bingo card for '26. But wow, I'm still pinching myself for that. I think that's so cool," said Mohwinkel.



Some customers admit the entrance is hard to find. "We thought we were going to go to one end, and then we were like, 'Hmm, we don't know where it is, so we had to ask for help. That's okay though," said Julie Harding.



Others are surprised by the transformation inside.

"It's a fun thing to come into when you're walking to a gas station and all of a sudden you come into such a cool atmosphere. It's fun," said Mary Harens, another customer.

The Farmer's Cellar has now been open for a year, and regulars appreciate its quirky style.

"I'm a guy who likes going to certain places that have a little quirkiness to them. They have their own style. They have their own it, whatever that ‘it’ is, and they have it," said Joel Kroeninger, a customer.

Local perspective:

The Farmer's Cellar is proof that the suburbs can offer unique and exciting experiences.

"I think it's fun for the community because there's not too many, you know, speakeasy cocktail bars in Lakeville. I think we're the one of one so that's been really fun," said Mohwinkel.

The bar’s popularity is fueled by customers sharing their discoveries on social media.

"To see their faces and see how excited they are. But they're doing their own documentation of coming through it. And then they put it on their social media. And then that turns into its own kind of marketing force for us, which is, we did not see coming, but thank goodness it has," said Mohwinkel.

The Farmer's Cellar continues to thrive as a hidden gem, delighting those who find it and bringing something new to the Lakeville community.