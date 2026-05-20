Fraud in Minnesota: US Department of Justice to unveil 'significant law enforcement action' Thursday morning

The Brief The United States Department of Justice is set to unveil what it calls "significant law enforcement action" during a news conference on Thursday morning. The news conference will include Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division Colin McDonald and others. The conference will happen at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Thursday.



The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will hold a news conference on "significant law enforcement action" involving fraud in Minnesota.

Federal officials are set to speak at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The news conference can be viewed in the player above.

Feds to unveil 'significant law enforcement action involving fraud in Minnesota

What we know:

The Department of Justice said the following people will attend the news conference:

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division Colin McDonald

Vice Chair of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud Andrew Ferguson

Federal Bureau of Investigations Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia

Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Dr. Mehmet Oz

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen for the District of Minnesota

Federal law enforcement partners

What we don't know:

Details on what action the Department of Justice is referring to have not been shared.