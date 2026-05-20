Fraud in Minnesota: US Department of Justice to unveil 'significant law enforcement action' Thursday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will hold a news conference on "significant law enforcement action" involving fraud in Minnesota.
Federal officials are set to speak at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The news conference can be viewed in the player above.
Feds to unveil 'significant law enforcement action involving fraud in Minnesota
What we know:
The Department of Justice said the following people will attend the news conference:
- Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche
- Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
- Assistant Attorney General for the National Fraud Enforcement Division Colin McDonald
- Vice Chair of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud Andrew Ferguson
- Federal Bureau of Investigations Co-Deputy Director Christopher Raia
- Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Dr. Mehmet Oz
- U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen for the District of Minnesota
- Federal law enforcement partners
What we don't know:
Details on what action the Department of Justice is referring to have not been shared.
The Source: This story uses information shared in an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.