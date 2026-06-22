DoorDash scam in Minnesota: Drivers lose hundreds to fake support calls

The Brief DoorDash drivers in Minnesota are losing hundreds of dollars to scammers posing as support staff. The scammers trick drivers into giving up account information, then steal earnings and savings. Police urge drivers never to share secondary identification codes over the phone.



DoorDash drivers are being targeted by scammers who steal their hard-earned money by pretending to be company support staff.

Scammers targeting DoorDash drivers

What we know:

Donna Olheiser, a DoorDash driver from Brooklyn Park, said she uses the income to support her grandkids’ activities and herself.

"It's how I pay for stuff. It's how I pay for their dance, it's all pay for gymnastics. It's how I buy groceries," she told FOX 9.

Olheiser has earned about $13,000 over a few thousand deliveries in her time driving with the company.

But she’s just finding out how scammers will place fake orders and then contact drivers, posing as DoorDash support to gain access to their accounts.

On Saturday night, Olheiser received a call that appeared to come from DoorDash as she was picking up an order.

In the confusion of a canceled order, she provided the caller with information to verify her account, hoping to make sure she got paid for her time.

After making a few more deliveries, Olheiser tried to log in the next day but was locked out.

"It's lunchtime, it's prime time to go out again and make money. So I hit the Dasher app, and well, that's what I got is sign up to be a Dasher, and I'm like, what's going on?" said Olheiser.

The scammers had accessed her account, drained more than $400 in earnings and savings, and deactivated her as a driver.

The stolen money was meant for a Florida dance competition trip for her grandkids. She said DoorDash’s support agents could not confirm her identity as a driver, and reactivating her account could take months.

"There should be a simple solution. I shouldn't have to not be able to dash because somebody took my money," said Olheiser.

Another DoorDash driver, who did not want to speak publicly, fell victim to a similar scam. In his case, the scammers held his account ransom instead of emptying it.

Police advice and what drivers can do

Why you should care:

The scams are costing local drivers hundreds of dollars and disrupting their ability to earn a living.

DoorDash told FOX 9 they have sent Olheiser’s case to their critical investigations team.

Police say the best way for drivers to protect themselves is to never give secondary identification codes over the phone, no matter who is calling.