Dollar Tree left lead-tainted applesauce pouches on store shelves for months after recall, FDA says

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
15
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:45 PM CDT until TUE 6:15 PM CDT, Morrison County, Todd County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:58 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM CDT, Itasca County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:01 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cass County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:36 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:30 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 AM CDT until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Wadena County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:27 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:26 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Cook County, Crow Wing County, Itasca County, Koochiching County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County

Dollar Tree left lead-tainted applesauce pouches on store shelves for months after recall, FDA says

By Stephanie Weaver
Published  June 18, 2024 2:54pm CDT
Recalls
Fox TV Stations

FDA: Forever chemicals in food samples unlikely health risk

The Food and Drug Administration's first broad testing of food for a worrisome class of nonstick, stain-resistant industrial compounds found substantial levels in some grocery store meats and seafood and in off-the-shelf chocolate cake, according to unreleased findings FDA researchers presented at a scientific conference in Europe.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Dollar Tree failed to effectively recall lead-tainted applesauce pouches, leaving the product on store shelves for two months.

The FDA sent a warning letter to Dollar Tree earlier this month and placed Negasmart, the Ecuadorian distributor of WanaBana apple cinnamon pouches, under import alerts. 

FDA officials sent a warning letter to Dollar Tree Inc. last week saying the WanaBana apple puree products remained on store shelves in several states through late December – two months after the firm was told about the recall. 

Officials at the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company had said they disallowed sales of the products at registers, but the FDA said that was "not an effective measure" because at least one child in Washington state ate a recalled fruit pouch in a store before an attempted purchase.

Recalled-applesauce.jpg

The FDA has expanded its investigation into applesauce contaminated with lead. (FDA/Fox News)

Dollar Tree officials said in an email Tuesday that the company is operating under new management and is taking steps to bolster its process "for quickly and effectively executing product recalls." The company operates more than 16,000 discount stores in 48 states.

Applesauce pouches recalled

Last October, the products were recalled after they were found to be contaminated with "extremely high" levels of lead and chromium.

Children in 44 states had probable or confirmed cases of elevated blood lead levels after eating the applesauce pouches marketed for toddlers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The outbreak was declared over in April.

RELATED: Lead-tainted applesauce pouches contained additional potential toxic substance, FDA says

Besides lead, the FDA also said investigators detected "a high level" of the chemical element chromium, which can be toxic. 

According to the CDC, there is no safe level of lead consumption, which can cause serious learning and behavior problems. 

The pouches include those sold under the WanaBana brand at Dollar Tree stores and online and under the Schnucks and Weis brands in stores. Because they have a long shelf life, they may still be in consumers’ homes. Consumers should not eat or serve the pouches and should discard them.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.