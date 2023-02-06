Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire

A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.

An off-duty firefighter who happened to be passing by reported seeing smoke coming from the residence, according to police. When a Stearns County Deputy arrived at the scene, together they checked the house further for any occupants and were able to determine if it was unoccupied.

Homeowners Brandon and Heather Cruz arrived back at the residence after being notified of the house fire. Upon their arrival, they advised firefighters and law enforcement that there were a couple of dogs inside.

The dogs were later found deceased in the basement of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.