Dog scurries through animal shelter in spider Halloween costume

Don’t let the eight legs fool you, the creature scurrying through an animal shelter in Nebraska is not a massive spider.

It’s just man’s best friend donning its Halloween costume.

The Nebraska Humane Society posted a video of Minerva the "marketing dog" running through the facility on Thursday along with tips to keep your pets safe this weekend.

Experts said to keep candy out of our pets’ reach and to make sure they’re wearing collars with IDs. Frequent trips to greet trick-or-treaters at the door create more opportunities for the critter to slip away.

"Secure the area around the door if you think your pet might slip out. You can use baby gates, exercise pens or homemade barricades – anything that will keep your pet safe inside," the humane society said.

They also advised keeping pets away from the door altogether. The presence of strangers dressed in scary costumes can be an overwhelming experience.

"Don’t be afraid to say "no" if someone asks to pet your companion animal. It’s the best way to prevent accidents from happening," the humane society said.

If you decide to dress your pets in a costume, the humane society said to make sure they aren’t restricting to animals.

"Instead of a full-body costume, you may want to consider a scarf or bandana – in addition to the pet’s collar," the humane society said.

This story was reported from Atlanta.