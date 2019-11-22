Dog puts car in reverse, drives in circles in Florida neighborhood

Who says old dogs can't learn new tricks? One pup in Florida apparently figured out how to drive a car.

Officers in Port St. Lucie responded to a cul-de-sac Thursday after residents reported a car driving in circles in reverse. That's when they saw a dog in the driver's seat.

Neighbor Anne Sabol captured video of the commotion, showing the car continually spinning around in front of several houses while the black labrador appeared unbothered inside the car.

"I figured, 'How the heck did they manage to do that?'" Sabol told WPTV. "He was a better driver than a lot of them I’ve seen!"

Port St. Lucie police said the dog's owner had gotten out of the car after making a wrong turn in the neighborhood.

"The dog named MAX accidentally hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car," police said.

As the car circled for nearly an hour, it struck a mailbox while officers tried to stop the vehicle.

The owner gave police an extra key fob for the car, but it didn't work because of a dead battery.

Eventually, police approached the car and entered a code on the keypad of the driver's side door.

"No injuries were reported, and the car sustained minor damage," police said. "MAX was fine, healthy and happy!"