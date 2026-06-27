BWCA rescue: Man airlifted after severe leg injury while using machete

The Brief First responders rescued a man with a severe leg injury on the Angle Worm Trail in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on Thursday, June 26. The injury happened while the man was using a machete. The Minnesota Air Rescue Team airlifted him to safety and he was taken to Ely hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.



A man was airlifted from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area after suffering a serious leg injury while using a machete, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Boundary Waters rescue

What we know:

Ely area first responders and law enforcement were called to the Angle Worm Trail around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, after reports of a man needing help with a severe leg injury.

The Minnesota Air Rescue Team arrived at the scene and hoisted the man to safety. He was then taken to an ambulance waiting at the Ely airport and transported to Ely hospital. Authorities believe his injuries are not life-threatening.

First responders acted quickly to reach the remote location and coordinate the rescue, ensuring the man received prompt medical attention.

Response details and medical outcome

Why you should care:

The incident highlights the risks of outdoor activities in remote areas like the Boundary Waters and the importance of rapid emergency response. The Minnesota Air Rescue Team played a key role in reaching the injured man and getting him to safety, demonstrating the value of specialized rescue resources in northern Minnesota.

The backstory:

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, but its remote trails can make emergency rescues challenging. The Angle Worm Trail is known for its rugged terrain, making access difficult for traditional ambulances.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the man's name, his current condition, or additional details about how the machete injury occurred.