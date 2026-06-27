Minnesota GOP Rep. Elliot Engen pleads not guilty to drunk driving charges

The Brief Minnesota State Rep. Elliot Engen has pleaded not guilty to charges from a drunk driving arrest in March. White Bear Lake police say Engen was stopped for speeding, expired registration and a headlight out. Engen’s breath test was .13, above the legal limit, and his next court date is in late August.



Minnesota GOP lawmaker Elliot Engen has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a drunk driving arrest.

State representative pleads not guilty to DWI charges

What we know:

Rep. Engen is pleading not guilty to all charges related to a drunk driving arrest.

The backstory:

Police say the 27-year-old was stopped in March for speeding, an expired registration and a headlight out.

A breath test showed Engen’s blood alcohol content was .13, which is above the legal limit of .08. He faced an ethics committee in April after the arrest.

Engen initially denied drinking, a police report said, but later said he had two 12-ounce Coors Lights.

Rep. Walter Hudson was in the car with Engen, who said he was "sober-cabbing" them home.

The two Republicans were photographed drinking at a bar right after they left in the middle of an education committee hearing.

Engen drops out of races

Local perspective:

Engen dropped out of the Minnesota State Auditors race after his name disappeared from the candidate filings website.

He also withdrew from 36A, no longer intending to seek reelection to represent Centerville, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes in Anoka County, as well as North Oaks and parts of White Bear Township in Ramsey County during the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

In October 2025, Engen announced a campaign for State Auditor, saying in the position he would seek to expand the office and increase accountability – joining the race to be Minnesota’s next "financial watchdog."

However, on June 2, 2026, the deadline to file to run in the general election in November had passed and Engen had failed to formally file the paperwork needed to.

Engen went from running for state auditor, to running for his old seat, to not running at all.