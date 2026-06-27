Penn Avenue shooting leaves 1 injured, suspect sought
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MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Authorities say at least one person was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday morning.
Penn Avenue North shooting
What we know:
The Minneapolis Police Department says it responded to a report of shooting at about 12:48 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Penn Avenue North.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the man was outside when shots were fired, possibly from a vehicle.
Suspect sought
What we don't know:
Police say no arrests have been made, and what led up to the shooting is under investigation.