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Shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar leaves 1 injured, no arrests

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 27, 2026 9:06 AM CDT
Published June 27, 2026 9:06 AM CDT
article

The Minneapolis Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar early Saturday morning that left at least one person injured.

The Brief

    • Police say a shooting near Mortimer's Bar early Saturday morning left a man injured.
    • The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m.
    • The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar early Saturday morning that left at least one person injured.

Mortimer’s Bar shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, near Mortimer’s Bar. When officers arrived, they located a man in an alley who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests made

What we don't know:

Minneapolis police say their preliminary investigation indicates the male victim was walking outside when the gunfire occurred. Police say no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis