Shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar leaves 1 injured, no arrests
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar early Saturday morning that left at least one person injured.
Mortimer’s Bar shooting
What we know:
Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, near Mortimer’s Bar. When officers arrived, they located a man in an alley who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests made
What we don't know:
Minneapolis police say their preliminary investigation indicates the male victim was walking outside when the gunfire occurred. Police say no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.