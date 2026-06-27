Shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar leaves 1 injured, no arrests

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The Brief Police say a shooting near Mortimer's Bar early Saturday morning left a man injured. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.



The Minneapolis Police Department says it’s investigating a shooting outside Mortimer’s Bar early Saturday morning that left at least one person injured.

Mortimer’s Bar shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded to a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, near Mortimer’s Bar. When officers arrived, they located a man in an alley who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests made

What we don't know:

Minneapolis police say their preliminary investigation indicates the male victim was walking outside when the gunfire occurred. Police say no arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.