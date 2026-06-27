MN weather: Seasonable & Sunny Saturday, Hot & Humid Sunday

The Brief Enjoy a nice Saturday with a high in the low 80s, sunshine and a slight breeze. We get hotter into Sunday as humidity enters the region. A hot and humid stretch starts Monday, as we could see a heat index in excess of 100 degrees.



Enjoy a sunny and slightly breezy Saturday, because hot and humid weather is coming for the end of the weekend.

Saturday forecast

Gorgeous Saturday ahead:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg says we’ll have a nice Saturday with a high in the low 80s, a slight breeze and plenty of sunshine. A few showers cannot be ruled out for northern Minnesota.

Things start to heat up on Sunday.

We’ll have a high in the upper 80s with a chance for some morning thunderstorms, and we’ll start to feel the humidity. The rest of the day should remain dry.

Extended forecast

Heat and humidity:

We’ll start to feel the heat on Monday, with highs expected to be in the low 90s. With humidity, we should expected heat indexes in excess of 100 degrees. It’s the start of a hot and humid week, with highs above 90 for most of next week and into the Fourth of July.

With that comes a chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the week.