DNR temporarily bans deer importation, movement within Minnesota

Minnesota officials announced Monday they are temporarily banning the importation and movement of farmed white-tailed deer into and within the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued an emergency rule effective Monday banning farmed deer movement to reduce further spread of chronic wasting disease and protect the health of the state’s wild deer.

In a news release, the DNR said it issued the emergency rule after learning a CWD-positive farm in Wisconsin shipped 387 farmed white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota. The Minnesota farms received a total of five deer from the infected Wisconsin farm, according to the DNR.

The temporary ban will give the DNR time to track the movement of deer from the infected farm, identify if there were additional exposed herds and prevent additional transfer from potentially exposed herds.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects cervids, such as deer, elk and moose. There is currently no known cure.