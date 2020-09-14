Diverging Diamond Interchange to open at intersection of highways 169, 41, 78

A new interchange at the intersections of highways 169, 41 and 78 will open Tuesday, relieving traffic in Scott County, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the new Diverging Diamond interchange is expected to reduce overall traffic delays up to 60 percent.

This type of interchange can also be found at I-494 and 34th Avenue in Bloomington, I-35W and Highway 97 in Forest Lake, and Highway 101 and Hennepin County Road 144 in Rogers.

MnDOT also reports that the Diverging Diamond interchange is safer because it eliminates conflict points that put vehicles in each other's path.