Distribution issue causing liquor shortage in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

article

A major distribution issue is causing a liquor shortage in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, according to a report from FOX 9's sister station WLUK.

The shortage is coming from one of Michigan's only three distributors, Republic National Distributing Company. The business has been struggling with chronic software issues since it moved into a new warehouse. There have been complaint statewide.

"They're being late on the orders, later on the order, but there's been several items out of stock," said Jeanie Doyal, the assistant manager of Gary's Quality Foods in Menominee County, Michigan.

With deer hunting season and the holidays nearing, employees say the timing is tough.

"It's hunting season right now so we sell a lot, we’ve sold a lot today," said Doyal. "They go to their camps and they stop here to get liquor before they go."

Michigan's Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department released the following statement:

"The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has called on Republic National Distributing Company to implement a corrective plan of action that will immediately address liquor licensee complaints regarding delivery issues, stock shortages, and lack of customer service that are negatively impacting their businesses."

The Attorney's General Office could fine the distributor if it can't supply the products.